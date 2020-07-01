464 West Columbia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This charming mid-century single story home is located in the Wilton heights Historic District of Pomona.



It features upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, new windows, new flooring, bonus room, extra long driveway and extra deep garage, turf/water-free landscaping and more!



This home is conveniently located just south of the 10 Freeway in Pomona, giving you easy access for your commute.



Right when you walk in this home opens up to a large family room with lots of windows and a fireplace. The family room attaches to a dining room and large living room with a sliding glass door the the back yard. The kitchen is large and features upgraded appliances, counters and flooring. Just off the kitchen is a back door to the yard and a laundry room with included washer and dryer.



Master bedroom is on the opposite side of the house from the other bedrooms giving you lots of privacy. Master closet is very large with attached, upgraded master bathroom featuring double sinks.



The hallway in this home has tons of closet, cabinet and other storage space. Both other bedrooms are large and also have big closets.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,449, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,439, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

