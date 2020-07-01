All apartments in Pomona
Last updated February 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

464 West Columbia Avenue

464 West Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

464 West Columbia Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming mid-century single story home is located in the Wilton heights Historic District of Pomona.

It features upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, new windows, new flooring, bonus room, extra long driveway and extra deep garage, turf/water-free landscaping and more!

This home is conveniently located just south of the 10 Freeway in Pomona, giving you easy access for your commute.

Right when you walk in this home opens up to a large family room with lots of windows and a fireplace. The family room attaches to a dining room and large living room with a sliding glass door the the back yard. The kitchen is large and features upgraded appliances, counters and flooring. Just off the kitchen is a back door to the yard and a laundry room with included washer and dryer.

Master bedroom is on the opposite side of the house from the other bedrooms giving you lots of privacy. Master closet is very large with attached, upgraded master bathroom featuring double sinks.

The hallway in this home has tons of closet, cabinet and other storage space. Both other bedrooms are large and also have big closets.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,449, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,439, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 West Columbia Avenue have any available units?
464 West Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 464 West Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 464 West Columbia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 West Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
464 West Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 West Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 West Columbia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 464 West Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 464 West Columbia Avenue offers parking.
Does 464 West Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 West Columbia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 West Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 464 West Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 464 West Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 464 West Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 464 West Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 West Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 West Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 464 West Columbia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

