39 Sawtelle Court

Beautiful Brand new 5BD/4BR open-concept home in Phillips Ranch Pomona - Brand new home located at Phillips Ranch in Pomona.

Sitting on the best lot in the community, there is a gated dog run in front of the house and the left and back of the house is wrapped by a park. 39 Sawtelle is a sprawling two-story home that features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, two-bay garage and a great layout. The home enters into the spacious open-concept living area featuring a great room, which leads into the dining room and gourmet kitchen with large center island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the large master suite boasts an expansive walk-in closet and spa-inspired bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. One of the secondary bedrooms upstairs includes its own ensuite and walk-in closet. In addition, each home showcases, it includs the worlds first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design.



