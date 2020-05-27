All apartments in Pomona
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
3752 Towne Park Circle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

3752 Towne Park Circle

3752 Towne Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined. Every detail is so beautiful. The pictures speak for themselves. Enjoy cooking and meals in a Gourmet Kitchen that include New Stove, New state of the art MicroWave and New Dishwasher with an abundance of Cabinet Space. Spacious Living room with New Flooring through out the entire Unit, 75" New TV mounted above the incredible Fireplace. 2 Beautifully remodel Full Bathrooms. Laundry area in Direct Access Garage that includes the Washer and Dryer. Enjoy the outdoors with two separate outdoor patios that are newly landscape and sport brand new Modern Tile. Unit has a brand new Air Conditioner, Brand new Dual Pane Windows through out the unit, New Modern Closets doors and Organizers.Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Extra Storage. Garage Parking as well as Covered Parking. In addition there are two extra parking spaces in front of unit as well as more parking across the road. Enjoy a sense of security with a Ring Door Bell. Freshly painted inside and Out. There are too many upgrades to even mention. You have to come see this Townhouse in person to believe it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 Towne Park Circle have any available units?
3752 Towne Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3752 Towne Park Circle have?
Some of 3752 Towne Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3752 Towne Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3752 Towne Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 Towne Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3752 Towne Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3752 Towne Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3752 Towne Park Circle does offer parking.
Does 3752 Towne Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3752 Towne Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 Towne Park Circle have a pool?
No, 3752 Towne Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3752 Towne Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 3752 Towne Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 Towne Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3752 Towne Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3752 Towne Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3752 Towne Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
