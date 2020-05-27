3752 Towne Park Circle

Amenities

Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined. Every detail is so beautiful. The pictures speak for themselves. Enjoy cooking and meals in a Gourmet Kitchen that include New Stove, New state of the art MicroWave and New Dishwasher with an abundance of Cabinet Space. Spacious Living room with New Flooring through out the entire Unit, 75" New TV mounted above the incredible Fireplace. 2 Beautifully remodel Full Bathrooms. Laundry area in Direct Access Garage that includes the Washer and Dryer. Enjoy the outdoors with two separate outdoor patios that are newly landscape and sport brand new Modern Tile. Unit has a brand new Air Conditioner, Brand new Dual Pane Windows through out the unit, New Modern Closets doors and Organizers.Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Extra Storage. Garage Parking as well as Covered Parking. In addition there are two extra parking spaces in front of unit as well as more parking across the road. Enjoy a sense of security with a Ring Door Bell. Freshly painted inside and Out. There are too many upgrades to even mention. You have to come see this Townhouse in person to believe it.