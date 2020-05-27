3727 Mesa Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in North Pomona sits a wonderful place to call home. Located in Claremont School District adds to this townhomes appeal! Enter to find a lovely living room with updated kitchen! The kitchen offers New microwave, new dishwasher, updated counter tops and lots of storage! Quaint dining area is open to living room with warm and inviting fireplace. There is a charming backyard with covered patio. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and well appointed. Master offers a wonderful walk-in closet and an additional closet. This a move-in ready unit just for you!