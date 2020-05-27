All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 3727 Mesa Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
3727 Mesa Oak Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

3727 Mesa Oak Lane

3727 Mesa Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3727 Mesa Oak Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in North Pomona sits a wonderful place to call home. Located in Claremont School District adds to this townhomes appeal! Enter to find a lovely living room with updated kitchen! The kitchen offers New microwave, new dishwasher, updated counter tops and lots of storage! Quaint dining area is open to living room with warm and inviting fireplace. There is a charming backyard with covered patio. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and well appointed. Master offers a wonderful walk-in closet and an additional closet. This a move-in ready unit just for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have any available units?
3727 Mesa Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have?
Some of 3727 Mesa Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Mesa Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Mesa Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Mesa Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3727 Mesa Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3727 Mesa Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton