365 Via Moreno

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL PHILLIPS RANCH TOWNHOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE VALLEYS AND CITY LIGHTS, BUILT IN 1996, LOCATED IN THE VERY DESIRABLE SORRENTO RIDGE COMPLEX IN PHILLIPS RANCH. THIS END UNIT IS VERY SPACIOUS, GIVES YOU A FEELING OF A HOUSE , FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 AND 1/2 BATHS, AND A FAMILY ROOM OF KITCHEN, WITH A COZY FIREPLACE, ALSO THERE IS ANOTHER FIREPLACE IN THE VERY SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM, THIS UNIT WAS UPGRADED A YEAR AGE WITH BRAND-NEW WINDOW COVERINGS, LAMINATED FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 2 UPSTAIRS BATHROOMS, NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE, NEW SHOWER DOOR IN MASTER BATHROOM, NEW LANDSCAPING AND MORE AMENITIES THIS COMPLEX OFFERS, LIKE A COMMUNITY POOL, HEATED SPA, AND PRIVATE PARK.