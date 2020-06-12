All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 3120 N Garey Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
3120 N Garey Avenue N
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3120 N Garey Avenue N

3120 North Garey Avenue · (951) 313-0162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
APARTMENT:
Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors. Assigned private enclosed garage. surveillance cameras system seven days a week 24 hours a day, lighted garage area, gated courtyard access from alley to apartments, all designed to meet the most critical of tenant criteria. Now offered to the public at a low monthly rate. Ground floor unit. ( Ask about availability.)
LOCATION:
Nestled in the premier area of North Pomona, between La Verne and Claremont, near the intersection of Garey Ave and Foothill Blvd. Walking distance to public transportation, grocery store, miscellaneous shopping, restaurants, Banking, Churches, private and public schools, and more.
Easy access to the 210 Frwy to the North, 10 Frwy South and 57 Frwy to the West.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have any available units?
3120 N Garey Avenue N has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have?
Some of 3120 N Garey Avenue N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 N Garey Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3120 N Garey Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 N Garey Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3120 N Garey Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3120 N Garey Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 N Garey Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3120 N Garey Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3120 N Garey Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 N Garey Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 N Garey Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 N Garey Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3120 N Garey Avenue N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity