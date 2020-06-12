3120 N Garey Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

APARTMENT:

Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors. Assigned private enclosed garage. surveillance cameras system seven days a week 24 hours a day, lighted garage area, gated courtyard access from alley to apartments, all designed to meet the most critical of tenant criteria. Now offered to the public at a low monthly rate. Ground floor unit. ( Ask about availability.)

LOCATION:

Nestled in the premier area of North Pomona, between La Verne and Claremont, near the intersection of Garey Ave and Foothill Blvd. Walking distance to public transportation, grocery store, miscellaneous shopping, restaurants, Banking, Churches, private and public schools, and more.

Easy access to the 210 Frwy to the North, 10 Frwy South and 57 Frwy to the West.,