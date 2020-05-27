2840 Providence Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home in the gated community of Carriage Walk right down the street from Claremont Village is a must see!



Located in the heart of Carriage Walk, this home has easy access to two community parks and is walking distance from tons of dining and shopping options in Claremont Village.



This home opens up to a large dining/entertaining room with recently refinished hardwood floors. The living room is very spacious with a fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the backyard. Kitchen is just off the living room and has lots of counter space and an included refrigerator!



Downstairs has one half bath which is perfect for guests and convenience. All bedrooms are located upstairs and are very large, all have ceiling fans and lots of closet space. Carpet and paint upstairs is brand new! Upstairs bathroom has double sinks and separate shower/toilet area. Laundry room is also located upstairs with included washer and dryer.



Master bedroom has its own A/C unit for additional comfort/energy savings. Attached master bathroom has separate shower and tub, double sinks and a large walk in closet.



The fully fenced backyard has lots of space for enjoying the Southern California weather. It has a raised wooden patio and additional covered patio area.



This home has an attached 2 car garage, central A/C and a whole house water softener that is included in the rent!



Included with rent: gardener and water softener.



Included with rent but not warrantied: Refrigerator, washer and dryer.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,810, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.