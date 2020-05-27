All apartments in Pomona
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:59 PM

2840 Providence Way

2840 Providence Way · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Providence Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home in the gated community of Carriage Walk right down the street from Claremont Village is a must see!

Located in the heart of Carriage Walk, this home has easy access to two community parks and is walking distance from tons of dining and shopping options in Claremont Village.

This home opens up to a large dining/entertaining room with recently refinished hardwood floors. The living room is very spacious with a fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the backyard. Kitchen is just off the living room and has lots of counter space and an included refrigerator!

Downstairs has one half bath which is perfect for guests and convenience. All bedrooms are located upstairs and are very large, all have ceiling fans and lots of closet space. Carpet and paint upstairs is brand new! Upstairs bathroom has double sinks and separate shower/toilet area. Laundry room is also located upstairs with included washer and dryer.

Master bedroom has its own A/C unit for additional comfort/energy savings. Attached master bathroom has separate shower and tub, double sinks and a large walk in closet.

The fully fenced backyard has lots of space for enjoying the Southern California weather. It has a raised wooden patio and additional covered patio area.

This home has an attached 2 car garage, central A/C and a whole house water softener that is included in the rent!

Included with rent: gardener and water softener.

Included with rent but not warrantied: Refrigerator, washer and dryer.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,810, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Providence Way have any available units?
2840 Providence Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2840 Providence Way have?
Some of 2840 Providence Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Providence Way currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Providence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Providence Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Providence Way is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Providence Way offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Providence Way offers parking.
Does 2840 Providence Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 Providence Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Providence Way have a pool?
No, 2840 Providence Way does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Providence Way have accessible units?
No, 2840 Providence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Providence Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Providence Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Providence Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2840 Providence Way has units with air conditioning.
