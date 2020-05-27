27 Rock Cliff Pl

Amenities

Start the New Year off right and come see this Townhouse for yourself. The Kitchen comes with a gas range stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Also features a large attached double car garage can easily fit SUVs or Trucks. HOA rules allow for one additional uncovered parking space. Shared amenities include two pool areas and clean picnic areas for barbecuing. For your convenience the Lease includes a paid water utility, secure gated access, and accessibility to the 60 Freeway and Diamond Ranch High School.