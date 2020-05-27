All apartments in Pomona
27 Rock Cliff Pl

27 Rockcliff Place
Location

27 Rockcliff Place, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Start the New Year off right and come see this Townhouse for yourself. The Kitchen comes with a gas range stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Also features a large attached double car garage can easily fit SUVs or Trucks. HOA rules allow for one additional uncovered parking space. Shared amenities include two pool areas and clean picnic areas for barbecuing. For your convenience the Lease includes a paid water utility, secure gated access, and accessibility to the 60 Freeway and Diamond Ranch High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have any available units?
27 Rock Cliff Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have?
Some of 27 Rock Cliff Pl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Rock Cliff Pl currently offering any rent specials?
27 Rock Cliff Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Rock Cliff Pl pet-friendly?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl offer parking?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Pl offers parking.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have a pool?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Pl has a pool.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have accessible units?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Rock Cliff Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Rock Cliff Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Rock Cliff Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
