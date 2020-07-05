21 Blackbird Lane

Amenities

RARE FOUND spacious unit located at highly sought after area of Phillips Ranch, minutes away from Walmart , Starbuck shopping center. Easy access to freeway 71/57/60. close to shopping, school, restaurants, and many, many more. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath unit has total living area of 1339 square feet. Brand new laminated floor through out the whole unit. Right enter into the front door, a large living room and sizable patio makes the living very inviting. A walk in pantry next to the kitchen, 1/2 bath located at first floor. All bedrooms and 2 full bath are located at the 2nd floor. Master bedroom has a sizable walk in closet. Stacked washer and dryer makes the living more convenient. Water, trash, community pool and jacuzzi are all included in the lease. MUST SEE, THE UNIT WON'T LAST....