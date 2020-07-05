All apartments in Pomona
21 Blackbird Lane

21 Blackbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21 Blackbird Lane, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
RARE FOUND spacious unit located at highly sought after area of Phillips Ranch, minutes away from Walmart , Starbuck shopping center. Easy access to freeway 71/57/60. close to shopping, school, restaurants, and many, many more. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath unit has total living area of 1339 square feet. Brand new laminated floor through out the whole unit. Right enter into the front door, a large living room and sizable patio makes the living very inviting. A walk in pantry next to the kitchen, 1/2 bath located at first floor. All bedrooms and 2 full bath are located at the 2nd floor. Master bedroom has a sizable walk in closet. Stacked washer and dryer makes the living more convenient. Water, trash, community pool and jacuzzi are all included in the lease. MUST SEE, THE UNIT WON'T LAST....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Blackbird Lane have any available units?
21 Blackbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 21 Blackbird Lane have?
Some of 21 Blackbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Blackbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21 Blackbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Blackbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21 Blackbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 21 Blackbird Lane offer parking?
No, 21 Blackbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 21 Blackbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Blackbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Blackbird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21 Blackbird Lane has a pool.
Does 21 Blackbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 21 Blackbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Blackbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Blackbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Blackbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Blackbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

