205 Promenade St

205 PROMENADE STREET POMONA 91767 93 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Welcome home to Promenade! This home was newly built in 2017 and is ready for you to call home. Features include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1829 square feet of living space. As you enter you will immediately appreciate the high ceilings and open living area. The kitchen features a large island and plenty of counter space. Upstairs you'll find the spacious master with private bathroom which includes a large double vanity, separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms and a second bath as well as the laundry room can also be found upstairs. Through the sliding glass door you will find a private backyard, perfect for summer barbecues. Located close to shopping and freeways, this home has everything you've been looking for!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of front

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



