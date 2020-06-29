All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 205 Promenade St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
205 Promenade St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

205 Promenade St

205 Promenade St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 Promenade St, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
205 PROMENADE STREET POMONA 91767 93 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Welcome home to Promenade! This home was newly built in 2017 and is ready for you to call home. Features include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1829 square feet of living space. As you enter you will immediately appreciate the high ceilings and open living area. The kitchen features a large island and plenty of counter space. Upstairs you'll find the spacious master with private bathroom which includes a large double vanity, separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms and a second bath as well as the laundry room can also be found upstairs. Through the sliding glass door you will find a private backyard, perfect for summer barbecues. Located close to shopping and freeways, this home has everything you've been looking for!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of front
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE5504563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Promenade St have any available units?
205 Promenade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 205 Promenade St have?
Some of 205 Promenade St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Promenade St currently offering any rent specials?
205 Promenade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Promenade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Promenade St is pet friendly.
Does 205 Promenade St offer parking?
No, 205 Promenade St does not offer parking.
Does 205 Promenade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Promenade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Promenade St have a pool?
No, 205 Promenade St does not have a pool.
Does 205 Promenade St have accessible units?
No, 205 Promenade St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Promenade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Promenade St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Promenade St have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Promenade St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton