2005 S Towne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

!!!!!!!UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!!!!!!!!ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER, GARDENER AND WASTE MANAGEMENT (TRASH) INCLUDED IN RENT. This homes offers 3 bedrooms including a Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and a Master Bath. Covered patio in back with access to Kitchen area and also Master Bedroom. The kitchen is very ample and has Granite Countertops and a good amount of cabinets. Conveniently located near the 60 and 71 Freeways as well as schools, shops, Pomona Court House, Pomona Colleges Etc.

This units offers a detached 2 car garage for parking, a gated and landscaped front yard and a private back yard as well.