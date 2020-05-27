All apartments in Pomona
2005 S Towne Avenue

2005 South Towne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2005 South Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
!!!!!!!UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!!!!!!!!ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER, GARDENER AND WASTE MANAGEMENT (TRASH) INCLUDED IN RENT. This homes offers 3 bedrooms including a Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and a Master Bath. Covered patio in back with access to Kitchen area and also Master Bedroom. The kitchen is very ample and has Granite Countertops and a good amount of cabinets. Conveniently located near the 60 and 71 Freeways as well as schools, shops, Pomona Court House, Pomona Colleges Etc.
This units offers a detached 2 car garage for parking, a gated and landscaped front yard and a private back yard as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 S Towne Avenue have any available units?
2005 S Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2005 S Towne Avenue have?
Some of 2005 S Towne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 S Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 S Towne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 S Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2005 S Towne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2005 S Towne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2005 S Towne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2005 S Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 S Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 S Towne Avenue have a pool?
No, 2005 S Towne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2005 S Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 S Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 S Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 S Towne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 S Towne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 S Towne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
