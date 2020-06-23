All apartments in Pomona
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

1961 Cloverdale Drive

1961 Cloverdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Cloverdale Drive, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a subdivided house, effectively making it into a duplex. Super sharp and upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location for lease. Close to colleges, shopping, freeways, and Pomona Valley Hospital Med Center and in a very nice neighborhood. Please note: NO PETS. Extra large upgraded kitchen has new cabinets with roll out shelving, lots of granite counter space and generous pantry shelving. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Large rooms make it feel open and spacious. A generous living and dining room space has large windows, is bright and airy, and the living room includes a fireplace with a gas log and a mantle and a brand new air conditioner. The home includes a separate laundry room with a sink. Each bedroom has its own separate air conditioning unit. House electrical has been upgraded recently. New dual pane windows throughout. LED lighting throughout for efficient and cost-effective electrical. Nice enclosed yard with block walls is landscaped and includes a storage shed and a Meyer lemon tree (bonus!). A covered patio off the kitchen (with patio furniture included) and living room make a nice spot to relax and enjoy the yard. Rent includes a gardener. Water and trash paid by landlord - call for details. Tenant responsible to landlord for share of gas and electric. No pets, no smoking. Square footages are approximate and have not been verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have any available units?
1961 Cloverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have?
Some of 1961 Cloverdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Cloverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Cloverdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Cloverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1961 Cloverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1961 Cloverdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1961 Cloverdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1961 Cloverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 Cloverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Cloverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 Cloverdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1961 Cloverdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
