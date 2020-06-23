1961 Cloverdale Drive

Amenities

This is a subdivided house, effectively making it into a duplex. Super sharp and upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location for lease. Close to colleges, shopping, freeways, and Pomona Valley Hospital Med Center and in a very nice neighborhood. Please note: NO PETS. Extra large upgraded kitchen has new cabinets with roll out shelving, lots of granite counter space and generous pantry shelving. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Large rooms make it feel open and spacious. A generous living and dining room space has large windows, is bright and airy, and the living room includes a fireplace with a gas log and a mantle and a brand new air conditioner. The home includes a separate laundry room with a sink. Each bedroom has its own separate air conditioning unit. House electrical has been upgraded recently. New dual pane windows throughout. LED lighting throughout for efficient and cost-effective electrical. Nice enclosed yard with block walls is landscaped and includes a storage shed and a Meyer lemon tree (bonus!). A covered patio off the kitchen (with patio furniture included) and living room make a nice spot to relax and enjoy the yard. Rent includes a gardener. Water and trash paid by landlord - call for details. Tenant responsible to landlord for share of gas and electric. No pets, no smoking. Square footages are approximate and have not been verified.