Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:44 AM

1914 Berkshire Way

1914 Berkshire Way · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Berkshire Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Vacant and ready for your family.!

This recently remodeled, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has been completely updated remodeled with contemporary energy-efficient windows as well as a newly installed Central Air Conditioning system. This beautiful home also has new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, new tile floors in the kitchen and bath including a completely remodeled restroom. This home also has an attached 2-car garage, fenced back yard and a newly installed rolling gate for vehicle access.
Located in a quaint neighborhood on a short cul-de-sac, just north of Pomona Valley Hospital. Resident is responsible for all utilities and yard care.
3 bedroom 1.5 bath home w/ 2 car attached garage. Home has recently been remodeled including new energy-efficient windows, new Central A/C unit, new carpet, new tile in the kitchen and restrooms, new kitchen cabinets, including new granite counter tops. This beautiful home is located north of Pomona Valley Hospital at the end of a well kept, short cul-de-sac, just east of Garey Ave. between Aliso St. and Laverne Ave at 1914 Berkshire Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Berkshire Way have any available units?
1914 Berkshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1914 Berkshire Way have?
Some of 1914 Berkshire Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Berkshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Berkshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Berkshire Way pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Berkshire Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1914 Berkshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Berkshire Way offers parking.
Does 1914 Berkshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Berkshire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Berkshire Way have a pool?
No, 1914 Berkshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Berkshire Way have accessible units?
No, 1914 Berkshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Berkshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Berkshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Berkshire Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1914 Berkshire Way has units with air conditioning.
