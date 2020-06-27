1914 Berkshire Way

Amenities

Vacant and ready for your family.!



This recently remodeled, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has been completely updated remodeled with contemporary energy-efficient windows as well as a newly installed Central Air Conditioning system. This beautiful home also has new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, new tile floors in the kitchen and bath including a completely remodeled restroom. This home also has an attached 2-car garage, fenced back yard and a newly installed rolling gate for vehicle access.

Located in a quaint neighborhood on a short cul-de-sac, just north of Pomona Valley Hospital. Resident is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

