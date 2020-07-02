All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 172 Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
172 Garfield Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

172 Garfield Avenue

172 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

172 Garfield Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex property rental in an energetic neighborhood in Pomona. There are 2 parking spaces - 1 inside the detached garage and a tandem driveway.

The cozy unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The kitchen with granite countertops and fine cabinetry. Furnace heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard with a fire pit to entertain guests.
Near public transportation, Pomona Downtown Metrolink Station, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, The Claremont Colleges, University of La Verne, Western University of Health Sciences, Shopping

Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. Landlord will cover the water, gas, and electricity bills. Yard maintenance will be taken care of by the Landscaping Company.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Lincoln Park, Ganesha Park, and Ted Greene Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 79/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5695496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
172 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 172 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 172 Garfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
172 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 172 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 172 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 172 Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 172 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 172 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 172 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 172 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 172 Garfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton