172 Garfield Avenue

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex property rental in an energetic neighborhood in Pomona. There are 2 parking spaces - 1 inside the detached garage and a tandem driveway.



The cozy unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, and a wood-burning fireplace.



The kitchen with granite countertops and fine cabinetry. Furnace heating is installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard with a fire pit to entertain guests.

Near public transportation, Pomona Downtown Metrolink Station, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, The Claremont Colleges, University of La Verne, Western University of Health Sciences, Shopping



Tenant is responsible for cable and internet. Landlord will cover the water, gas, and electricity bills. Yard maintenance will be taken care of by the Landscaping Company.



Additional Details:

Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Lincoln Park, Ganesha Park, and Ted Greene Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 79/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



