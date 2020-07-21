All apartments in Pomona
Last updated August 2 2019

1571 S Reservoir Street

1571 South Reservoir Street · No Longer Available
Location

1571 South Reservoir Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Ready to move-in townhome conveniently located in the secured gated community. This townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and 2 car garage attached and 1 guest parking spot. As you enter, there is a spacious living room adjacent to the dining room. Beautiful brand new remodeled kitchen with Corinth counter topnew appliances and recessed lightning. The half bathroom is located on the first floor. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms including the huge master bedroom and dual sink brand new remodeled master bathroom. There is a full brand new remodeled bathroom in the hallway. Laminated wood flooring in the entire home. Close to schools, such as Mt. Sac. College, Cal. Poly. Close to shopping centers and freeways.
Water and trash are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 S Reservoir Street have any available units?
1571 S Reservoir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1571 S Reservoir Street have?
Some of 1571 S Reservoir Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 S Reservoir Street currently offering any rent specials?
1571 S Reservoir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 S Reservoir Street pet-friendly?
No, 1571 S Reservoir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1571 S Reservoir Street offer parking?
Yes, 1571 S Reservoir Street offers parking.
Does 1571 S Reservoir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 S Reservoir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 S Reservoir Street have a pool?
No, 1571 S Reservoir Street does not have a pool.
Does 1571 S Reservoir Street have accessible units?
No, 1571 S Reservoir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 S Reservoir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 S Reservoir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 S Reservoir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 S Reservoir Street does not have units with air conditioning.
