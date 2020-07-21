1571 S Reservoir Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated guest parking

Ready to move-in townhome conveniently located in the secured gated community. This townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and 2 car garage attached and 1 guest parking spot. As you enter, there is a spacious living room adjacent to the dining room. Beautiful brand new remodeled kitchen with Corinth counter topnew appliances and recessed lightning. The half bathroom is located on the first floor. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms including the huge master bedroom and dual sink brand new remodeled master bathroom. There is a full brand new remodeled bathroom in the hallway. Laminated wood flooring in the entire home. Close to schools, such as Mt. Sac. College, Cal. Poly. Close to shopping centers and freeways.

Water and trash are included in the rent.