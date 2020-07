1455 S Gibbs Street

Amenities

granite counters garage ceiling fan guest parking range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

BEAUTIFUL DETACHED 2-STORY CONDO FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS WITH A LIVING AREA OF 1,352 SQFT AND A PRIVATE BACK YARD. ALL BEDROOMS ARE ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND THE MASTER SUITE AND LIVING ROOM FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS. THERE ARE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THE KITCHEN AND TILE FLOORS IN THE LOWER LEVEL. THE 2 CAR GARAGE IS ATTACHED AND THERE IS ONE ADDITIONAL ASSIGNED GUEST PARKING PLACE. THE BULDING IS VERY QUIET WITH A VARIETY OF FRUIT TREES AND FLOWERS. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, MARKETS AND 60 / 10 / 71 FREEWAYS.