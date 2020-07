Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath front house near new shopping center and 71 Freeway. This home has a brand new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and central a/c & heat! Newer stove and dishwasher. Home is a front unit with detached garage and studio apartments in the rear. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage and limited garage storage access.