107 Pistacia Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home located in gated community with pool and playground in Pomona!



This home is between the 10 and 210 freeways, which makes those long morning commutes just a little bit easier! This home is just a few miles away from Downtown Claremont, which offers a variety of restaurants, yogurt shops, and hangout spots!



This home features hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Spacious family and living rooms! 1 bedroom and bathroom are located downstairs, perfect for a guest room! The remaining 3 bedrooms are located upstairs! Master bedroom is spacious with a large bathroom featuring a stand-up shower and bathtub! The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with washer and dryer hookups.



Included with this home is an attached 2-car garage. Backyard includes a covered patio and fruit trees! The gardener is included with the rent.



*Pet policy: No pets allowed*



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,605, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now



