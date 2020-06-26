All apartments in Pomona
107 Pistacia Lane

107 Pistacia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

107 Pistacia Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home located in gated community with pool and playground in Pomona!

This home is between the 10 and 210 freeways, which makes those long morning commutes just a little bit easier! This home is just a few miles away from Downtown Claremont, which offers a variety of restaurants, yogurt shops, and hangout spots!

This home features hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Spacious family and living rooms! 1 bedroom and bathroom are located downstairs, perfect for a guest room! The remaining 3 bedrooms are located upstairs! Master bedroom is spacious with a large bathroom featuring a stand-up shower and bathtub! The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with washer and dryer hookups.

Included with this home is an attached 2-car garage. Backyard includes a covered patio and fruit trees! The gardener is included with the rent.

*Pet policy: No pets allowed*

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,605, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Pistacia Lane have any available units?
107 Pistacia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 107 Pistacia Lane have?
Some of 107 Pistacia Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Pistacia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Pistacia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Pistacia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Pistacia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 107 Pistacia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 107 Pistacia Lane offers parking.
Does 107 Pistacia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Pistacia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Pistacia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 107 Pistacia Lane has a pool.
Does 107 Pistacia Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Pistacia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Pistacia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Pistacia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Pistacia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Pistacia Lane has units with air conditioning.
