6065 Sterling Greens Cir.

Amenities
GORGEOUS PLEASANTON HOME- PERFECT for YOU and YOUR FAMILY! - This large beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath Pleasanton home with a bedroom and full bath conveniently located downstairs and the interior of the house painted and the recessed lighting updated to energy saving LED lights. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom and walk in closet. Beautiful backyard with gardening provided. The house has a large spacious floor plan with gorgeous hardwood/ tile flooring , kitchen island with sink, gas cook top, and pantry. A perfect home for you and your family. Gardner included
3D Tour Available. Click or copy the link Below.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZVyS2XTB4QE
5 Bedrooms
4 Bath
Approx. 3,527 sq. ft.
2 Master Suites
Full Bed and Bathroom Downstairs
Walk in closet
Electric Vehicle charging port In Garage
Extra storage in garage
Dual zone A/c
Quartz Counters
Stainless steel appliances
Three Patios
Walk to Bernal Park, library, downtown
blue ribbon schools
Near Hearst Elementary
Pleasanton Middle School
Available Now
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5875588)