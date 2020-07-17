6065 Sterling Greens Cir.

Amenities

GORGEOUS PLEASANTON HOME- PERFECT for YOU and YOUR FAMILY! - This large beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath Pleasanton home with a bedroom and full bath conveniently located downstairs and the interior of the house painted and the recessed lighting updated to energy saving LED lights. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom and walk in closet. Beautiful backyard with gardening provided. The house has a large spacious floor plan with gorgeous hardwood/ tile flooring , kitchen island with sink, gas cook top, and pantry. A perfect home for you and your family. Gardner included



3D Tour Available. Click or copy the link Below.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZVyS2XTB4QE



5 Bedrooms

4 Bath

Approx. 3,527 sq. ft.

2 Master Suites

Full Bed and Bathroom Downstairs

Walk in closet

Electric Vehicle charging port In Garage

Extra storage in garage

Dual zone A/c

Quartz Counters

Stainless steel appliances

Three Patios

Walk to Bernal Park, library, downtown

blue ribbon schools

Near Hearst Elementary

Pleasanton Middle School



Available Now



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875588)