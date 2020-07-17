All apartments in Pleasanton
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
6065 Sterling Greens Cir.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

6065 Sterling Greens Cir.

6065 Sterling Greens Circle · (925) 600-1818 ext. 9256001818
Location

6065 Sterling Greens Circle, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. · Avail. now

$5,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS PLEASANTON HOME- PERFECT for YOU and YOUR FAMILY! - This large beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath Pleasanton home with a bedroom and full bath conveniently located downstairs and the interior of the house painted and the recessed lighting updated to energy saving LED lights. The Master suite upstairs has a gorgeous designer bathroom and walk in closet. Beautiful backyard with gardening provided. The house has a large spacious floor plan with gorgeous hardwood/ tile flooring , kitchen island with sink, gas cook top, and pantry. A perfect home for you and your family. Gardner included

3D Tour Available. Click or copy the link Below.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZVyS2XTB4QE

5 Bedrooms
4 Bath
Approx. 3,527 sq. ft.
2 Master Suites
Full Bed and Bathroom Downstairs
Walk in closet
Electric Vehicle charging port In Garage
Extra storage in garage
Dual zone A/c
Quartz Counters
Stainless steel appliances
Three Patios
Walk to Bernal Park, library, downtown
blue ribbon schools
Near Hearst Elementary
Pleasanton Middle School

Available Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have any available units?
6065 Sterling Greens Cir. has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have?
Some of 6065 Sterling Greens Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Sterling Greens Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. offers parking.
Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have a pool?
No, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have accessible units?
No, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6065 Sterling Greens Cir. has units with air conditioning.
