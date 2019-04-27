4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)

Amenities

Bright and light private 1bd/1bth in-law unit with own separate entrance through the garage. Unit is above the garage so no neighbors on either sides or above. There is a fully upgraded kitchenette with brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, and white subway tile back splash. New carpet, tile, recessed lighting, new paint throughout, an newly installed A/C. $1500 for single occupancy or $1800 for double. All utilities included, Wifi included, and cable included. Private access to washer and dryer on site. Month to month lease. Security deposit is first and last months's rent ($3000 or $3600) No pets allowed. No smoking or drugs. Parking is off-street only and there is plenty of it. Will check credit, criminal background, as well as verification of income and bank acct for all applicants. Showings by appointment only. Please call Jenny at (510)786-8788. ***Landlord reserves the right to split utilities if there is overuse by tenant***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49876

No Pets Allowed



