All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)

4021 Alta Court · (510) 786-8788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasanton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4021 Alta Court, Pleasanton, CA 94588
Val Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
cable included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Alta In-Law Suite - Property Id: 49876

Bright and light private 1bd/1bth in-law unit with own separate entrance through the garage. Unit is above the garage so no neighbors on either sides or above. There is a fully upgraded kitchenette with brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, and white subway tile back splash. New carpet, tile, recessed lighting, new paint throughout, an newly installed A/C. $1500 for single occupancy or $1800 for double. All utilities included, Wifi included, and cable included. Private access to washer and dryer on site. Month to month lease. Security deposit is first and last months's rent ($3000 or $3600) No pets allowed. No smoking or drugs. Parking is off-street only and there is plenty of it. Will check credit, criminal background, as well as verification of income and bank acct for all applicants. Showings by appointment only. Please call Jenny at (510)786-8788. ***Landlord reserves the right to split utilities if there is overuse by tenant***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49876
Property Id 49876

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have any available units?
4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have?
Some of 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)'s amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) does offer parking.
Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have a pool?
No, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have accessible units?
No, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite) has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4021 Alta Ct (In-Law Suite)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln
Pleasanton, CA 94566

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 Bedrooms
Pleasanton Apartments with PoolPleasanton Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasanton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CA
Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pleasanton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity