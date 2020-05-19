All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

874 Camelback Place

874 Camelback Place · (925) 642-6426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Camelback

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 874 Camelback Place · Avail. Jun 16

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping. This ~1,011 sf condominium has a spacious living room upon entry. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Informal dining area adjoins living room and leads to good sized private patio. Bedroom #1 is smaller than the master, but good-sized, with a mirrored, spacious closet. Hall bath features shower over tub and sink w/ vanity. Master bedroom is roomy with a double sized mirrored closet. Master bathroom has a shower over tub. Central heat and A/C. Unit. Includes stacked washer and dryer (110 volts). Complex also includes on-site laundry facility. Includes 1 covered parking space designated for unit. Ample back of unit parking. Great community with amenities such as tennis courts, pool and spa. Rent includes water and garbage. No smoking. NO PETS. Must carry Renters Insurance. Fastest response is email PM at realestatembc@gmail.com Good credit, good rental history, and the combined monthly gross income must be at least three times the rent. Showings private & must follow COVID mandate protocol. PHOTOS with furnishings for spatial use only. Condo does not come furnished.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Camelback Place have any available units?
874 Camelback Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 Camelback Place have?
Some of 874 Camelback Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Camelback Place currently offering any rent specials?
874 Camelback Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Camelback Place pet-friendly?
No, 874 Camelback Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 874 Camelback Place offer parking?
Yes, 874 Camelback Place does offer parking.
Does 874 Camelback Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Camelback Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Camelback Place have a pool?
Yes, 874 Camelback Place has a pool.
Does 874 Camelback Place have accessible units?
No, 874 Camelback Place does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Camelback Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 Camelback Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Camelback Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 874 Camelback Place has units with air conditioning.
