Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping. This ~1,011 sf condominium has a spacious living room upon entry. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Informal dining area adjoins living room and leads to good sized private patio. Bedroom #1 is smaller than the master, but good-sized, with a mirrored, spacious closet. Hall bath features shower over tub and sink w/ vanity. Master bedroom is roomy with a double sized mirrored closet. Master bathroom has a shower over tub. Central heat and A/C. Unit. Includes stacked washer and dryer (110 volts). Complex also includes on-site laundry facility. Includes 1 covered parking space designated for unit. Ample back of unit parking. Great community with amenities such as tennis courts, pool and spa. Rent includes water and garbage. No smoking. NO PETS. Must carry Renters Insurance. Fastest response is email PM at realestatembc@gmail.com Good credit, good rental history, and the combined monthly gross income must be at least three times the rent. Showings private & must follow COVID mandate protocol. PHOTOS with furnishings for spatial use only. Condo does not come furnished.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4789364)