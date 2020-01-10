All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 1789 Lucille Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, CA
/
1789 Lucille Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1789 Lucille Lane

1789 Lucille Lane · (925) 577-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all

Location

1789 Lucille Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Gregory Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1789 Lucille Lane · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Updated 3/2 home in desirable Pleasant Hill Gregory Gardens available immediately! - Welcome to this beautifully & tastefully updated 3/2 home nestled in a notably desirable Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Gregory Gardens. This charming and adorable home features new luxury
laminate flooring, new carpet, new paint through out, new ceiling fan & wood burning fireplace in family room. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, central A/C and heat, stylish tile floor, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top & recessed lights with windows and sliding door to the peaceful back yard which provides you a great ambiance to entertain your outdoor gatherings among mature plants and exotic rose bushes. Ideally situated minutes to shopping centers, restaurants, public transit, schools, movie theater, and parks near downtown Pleasant Hill. This home has it all!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Lucille Lane have any available units?
1789 Lucille Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1789 Lucille Lane have?
Some of 1789 Lucille Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Lucille Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Lucille Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Lucille Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1789 Lucille Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Hill.
Does 1789 Lucille Lane offer parking?
No, 1789 Lucille Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1789 Lucille Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 Lucille Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Lucille Lane have a pool?
No, 1789 Lucille Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1789 Lucille Lane have accessible units?
No, 1789 Lucille Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Lucille Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 Lucille Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1789 Lucille Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1789 Lucille Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1789 Lucille Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 1 BedroomsPleasant Hill 2 Bedrooms
Pleasant Hill Apartments with BalconyPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CA
Newark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Diablo Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity