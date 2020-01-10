1789 Lucille Lane

Amenities

Updated 3/2 home in desirable Pleasant Hill Gregory Gardens available immediately! - Welcome to this beautifully & tastefully updated 3/2 home nestled in a notably desirable Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Gregory Gardens. This charming and adorable home features new luxury

laminate flooring, new carpet, new paint through out, new ceiling fan & wood burning fireplace in family room. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, central A/C and heat, stylish tile floor, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top & recessed lights with windows and sliding door to the peaceful back yard which provides you a great ambiance to entertain your outdoor gatherings among mature plants and exotic rose bushes. Ideally situated minutes to shopping centers, restaurants, public transit, schools, movie theater, and parks near downtown Pleasant Hill. This home has it all!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849551)