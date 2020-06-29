All apartments in Placentia
2344 Teton Circle

2344 Teton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Teton Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity to live a home in the Woodfield Community, which is across street of Tri-City Regional Park. The amenity includes pool, spa, club house, and tennis court. Close to shopping and Freeway 57 & 91. This 1325 sf. house provides an open floor plan; downstairs include: Living room that opened up with dining area and kitchen & a half bathroom. All with tile flooring. Upstairs include: a master suite, two additional bedrooms and one full bath room. Newer carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Granite counter and newer cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. The designated schools include Golden Elementary, Tuffree Junior, and El Dorado High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Teton Circle have any available units?
2344 Teton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 Teton Circle have?
Some of 2344 Teton Circle's amenities include granite counters, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Teton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Teton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Teton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Teton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 2344 Teton Circle offer parking?
No, 2344 Teton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2344 Teton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Teton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Teton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2344 Teton Circle has a pool.
Does 2344 Teton Circle have accessible units?
No, 2344 Teton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Teton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Teton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

