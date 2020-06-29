2344 Teton Circle

Amenities

Great opportunity to live a home in the Woodfield Community, which is across street of Tri-City Regional Park. The amenity includes pool, spa, club house, and tennis court. Close to shopping and Freeway 57 & 91. This 1325 sf. house provides an open floor plan; downstairs include: Living room that opened up with dining area and kitchen & a half bathroom. All with tile flooring. Upstairs include: a master suite, two additional bedrooms and one full bath room. Newer carpet on stairs and bedrooms. Granite counter and newer cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. The designated schools include Golden Elementary, Tuffree Junior, and El Dorado High.