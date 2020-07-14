Carlyle Square Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Weimaraner, 35 lbs weight limit per pet