Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access online portal

Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living. Located in the heart of Placentia, California, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Our ideal location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fabulous shopping and an assortment of fine dining and entertainment options. At Carlyle Square Apartment Homes we offer seven spacious two and three bedroom floor plans with each offering their own unique style! Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless comforts and conveniences such as on-site and on-call maintenance and a management team who cares!



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846