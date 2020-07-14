All apartments in Placentia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Carlyle Square Apartment Homes

266 Backs Ln · (657) 315-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA 92870

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213G · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 237F · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 218C · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle Square Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
online portal
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living. Located in the heart of Placentia, California, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Our ideal location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fabulous shopping and an assortment of fine dining and entertainment options. At Carlyle Square Apartment Homes we offer seven spacious two and three bedroom floor plans with each offering their own unique style! Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless comforts and conveniences such as on-site and on-call maintenance and a management team who cares!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Weimaraner, 35 lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Street, Two-Car Attached Garages in Select Units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes have any available units?
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes have?
Some of Carlyle Square Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle Square Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlyle Square Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Carlyle Square Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlyle Square Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
