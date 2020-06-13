All apartments in Pasadena
Location

85 South Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
carpet
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The apartments are well designed with ample living space and a responsible den, parking underneath the building or in carports are available, and separate hallways to limit traffic and maximize privacy.

The amenities include: a separate dinette area, wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds, stove/oven, garbage disposal, hot and cold water, and trash service. The building has a laundry room and is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The Camellia Apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and every effort is made to achieve a pleasant atmosphere and a neighborly residential environment!

Building Amenities

Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 85 Holliston Ave have any available units?
85 Holliston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Holliston Ave have?
Some of 85 Holliston Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Holliston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
85 Holliston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Holliston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 85 Holliston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 85 Holliston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 85 Holliston Ave offers parking.
Does 85 Holliston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Holliston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Holliston Ave have a pool?
No, 85 Holliston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 85 Holliston Ave have accessible units?
No, 85 Holliston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Holliston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Holliston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

