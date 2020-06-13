85 Holliston Ave.

Amenities
Apartment Info & More Amenities
The apartments are well designed with ample living space and a responsible den, parking underneath the building or in carports are available, and separate hallways to limit traffic and maximize privacy.
The amenities include: a separate dinette area, wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds, stove/oven, garbage disposal, hot and cold water, and trash service. The building has a laundry room and is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The Camellia Apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and every effort is made to achieve a pleasant atmosphere and a neighborly residential environment!
Building Amenities
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape