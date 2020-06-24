14704 Orange Ave

Amenities
Available 03/15/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 102019
Beautiful home newly remodeled with 3 bedroom 2bath, it includes a master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet and a master bathroom, detached garage with 4 car driveway. Large backyard with kids play yard and several fruit trees. Central air conditioning. Asking $2700 rent, deposit $2700. Rent is negotiable
$50.00 non-refundable fee for credit application
Open house on Sunday March 3rd from 12-4pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102019
