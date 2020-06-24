14704 Orange Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 03/15/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 102019



Beautiful home newly remodeled with 3 bedroom 2bath, it includes a master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet and a master bathroom, detached garage with 4 car driveway. Large backyard with kids play yard and several fruit trees. Central air conditioning. Asking $2700 rent, deposit $2700. Rent is negotiable



$50.00 non-refundable fee for credit application



Open house on Sunday March 3rd from 12-4pm

