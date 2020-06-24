All apartments in Paramount
14704 Orange Ave

14704 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14704 Orange Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/15/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 102019

Beautiful home newly remodeled with 3 bedroom 2bath, it includes a master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet and a master bathroom, detached garage with 4 car driveway. Large backyard with kids play yard and several fruit trees. Central air conditioning. Asking $2700 rent, deposit $2700. Rent is negotiable

$50.00 non-refundable fee for credit application

Open house on Sunday March 3rd from 12-4pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102019
Property Id 102019

(RLNE4727452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14704 Orange Ave have any available units?
14704 Orange Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 14704 Orange Ave have?
Some of 14704 Orange Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14704 Orange Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14704 Orange Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14704 Orange Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14704 Orange Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14704 Orange Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14704 Orange Ave offers parking.
Does 14704 Orange Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14704 Orange Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14704 Orange Ave have a pool?
No, 14704 Orange Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14704 Orange Ave have accessible units?
No, 14704 Orange Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14704 Orange Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14704 Orange Ave has units with dishwashers.
