Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

1600 Espinosa Circle

1600 Espinosa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Espinosa Circle, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
For sale or lease. Welcome to this private, hedge-lined estate on Espinosa Circle. Situated on an expansive double lot, this sprawling home has incredible Old World charm and character. Meticulously manicured grounds include mature trees, two huge lawn areas, stone walkways and paths, and an amazing front courtyard. Once inside, the magnificent living room has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and tremendous windows bring the outdoors in. Just off the living room is a private office with fireplace, and a large guest suite with access to the courtyard. The spacious dining room opens to the large kitchen with center island and adjacent eating area. Just outside, you’ll find a large patio with BBQ and fire-pit. Upstairs, you’ll find 4 bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Some of the other features include an oversized and finished 3 car garage, a giant basement, and wonderful ocean and canyon views, reminiscent of Big Sur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Espinosa Circle have any available units?
1600 Espinosa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 1600 Espinosa Circle have?
Some of 1600 Espinosa Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Espinosa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Espinosa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Espinosa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Espinosa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 1600 Espinosa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Espinosa Circle offers parking.
Does 1600 Espinosa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Espinosa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Espinosa Circle have a pool?
No, 1600 Espinosa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Espinosa Circle have accessible units?
No, 1600 Espinosa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Espinosa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Espinosa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Espinosa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Espinosa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
