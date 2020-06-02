1600 Espinosa Circle

Amenities

For sale or lease. Welcome to this private, hedge-lined estate on Espinosa Circle. Situated on an expansive double lot, this sprawling home has incredible Old World charm and character. Meticulously manicured grounds include mature trees, two huge lawn areas, stone walkways and paths, and an amazing front courtyard. Once inside, the magnificent living room has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and tremendous windows bring the outdoors in. Just off the living room is a private office with fireplace, and a large guest suite with access to the courtyard. The spacious dining room opens to the large kitchen with center island and adjacent eating area. Just outside, you’ll find a large patio with BBQ and fire-pit. Upstairs, you’ll find 4 bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Some of the other features include an oversized and finished 3 car garage, a giant basement, and wonderful ocean and canyon views, reminiscent of Big Sur.