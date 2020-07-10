/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
91 Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5203 Elkmont Drive
5203 Elkmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1434 sqft
Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
34 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
9 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
9 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
13 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,277
1375 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
24 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Contact for Availability
Lomita
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
Ask
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2540 sqft
AMAZING NEW PRICE! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.
1 Unit Available
Madrona
2838 Onrado Street
2838 Onrado Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1120 sqft
Bright and spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath front house is conveniently located in a quiet residential area in central Torrance. Walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. Open floor plan. New Carpet throughout.
