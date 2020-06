Amenities

parking carpet oven

Great rental in a great location! Mediterranean style townhouse in the heart of downtown Palo Alto! Just steps away from everything downtown Palo Alto has to offer: restaurants, Whole Foods, library, shopping, train & much more! Front entrance on Ramona Street and private entry from the secure parking lot with assigned covered parking. New carpet. First-last-security deposit required.