496 W Charleston Road #202

496 West Charleston Road · (408) 247-1338
Location

496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Charleston Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 496 W Charleston Road #202 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet complements the master suite. Spacious living room,updated kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops. Fireplace, private balcony and no common walls!
Walk to Robles Park, (large city park - offering walking paths, playgrounds, and picnic areas). Downtown Palo Alto shopping, freeway access & tech very close.

Two car indoor garage spaces (included).
Award winning Palo Alto Unified schools, including Briones Elementary, Fletcher Middle and Gunn High School. Conveniently located at Charleston Road and El Camino Real, one has easy access to shopping, schools close to everything for everyday life. Ready for move in immediately. 1-year lease, water & garbage included.

Sorry no animals
No smoking
Renters' insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 W Charleston Road #202 have any available units?
496 W Charleston Road #202 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 W Charleston Road #202 have?
Some of 496 W Charleston Road #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 W Charleston Road #202 currently offering any rent specials?
496 W Charleston Road #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 W Charleston Road #202 pet-friendly?
No, 496 W Charleston Road #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 496 W Charleston Road #202 offer parking?
Yes, 496 W Charleston Road #202 does offer parking.
Does 496 W Charleston Road #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 496 W Charleston Road #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 W Charleston Road #202 have a pool?
No, 496 W Charleston Road #202 does not have a pool.
Does 496 W Charleston Road #202 have accessible units?
No, 496 W Charleston Road #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 496 W Charleston Road #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 496 W Charleston Road #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
