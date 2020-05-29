496 W Charleston Road #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet complements the master suite. Spacious living room,updated kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops. Fireplace, private balcony and no common walls!

Virtual tour available on request or at the below link.



See it here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=AwbnkgoiQ3P



Walk to Robles Park, (large city park - offering walking paths, playgrounds, and picnic areas). Downtown Palo Alto shopping, freeway access & tech very close.



Two car indoor garage spaces (included).

Award winning Palo Alto Unified schools, including Briones Elementary, Fletcher Middle and Gunn High School. Conveniently located at Charleston Road and El Camino Real, one has easy access to shopping, schools close to everything for everyday life. Ready for move in immediately. 1-year lease, water & garbage included.



Sorry no animals

No smoking

Renters' insurance required



