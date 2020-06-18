3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood
4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms
3 bedrooms located upstairs with 3 full bathrooms
4th bedroom located downstairs... This is the private In-law suite with it's own kitchen, living space, bathroom and bedroom
Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace
Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances
Large dining area right off the kitchen
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
Attached 2 car garage with extra refrigerators
Washer and dryer included
Wonderful, private backyard with gardener included
House may be partially furnished (living room, dining and in-law unit furniture) or Unfurnished
No pets and no smoking allowed
Contact Joann or Midtown Realty Team for showing
Midtown Realty, Inc. License#01900986
(RLNE5852594)