3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood



4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms



3 bedrooms located upstairs with 3 full bathrooms



4th bedroom located downstairs... This is the private In-law suite with it's own kitchen, living space, bathroom and bedroom



Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace



Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances



Large dining area right off the kitchen



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout



Attached 2 car garage with extra refrigerators



Washer and dryer included



Wonderful, private backyard with gardener included



House may be partially furnished (living room, dining and in-law unit furniture) or Unfurnished



No pets and no smoking allowed



Contact Joann or Midtown Realty Team for showing



Midtown Realty, Inc. License#01900986



(RLNE5852594)