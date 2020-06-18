All apartments in Palo Alto
Find more places like 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306

3378 Saint Michael Drive · (650) 463-9203
Location

3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA 94306
South of Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2251 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood

4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms

3 bedrooms located upstairs with 3 full bathrooms

4th bedroom located downstairs... This is the private In-law suite with it's own kitchen, living space, bathroom and bedroom

Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace

Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances

Large dining area right off the kitchen

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

Attached 2 car garage with extra refrigerators

Washer and dryer included

Wonderful, private backyard with gardener included

House may be partially furnished (living room, dining and in-law unit furniture) or Unfurnished

No pets and no smoking allowed

Contact Joann or Midtown Realty Team for showing

Midtown Realty, Inc. License#01900986

(RLNE5852594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 have any available units?
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 have?
Some of 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 currently offering any rent specials?
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 pet-friendly?
No, 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 offer parking?
Yes, 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 does offer parking.
Does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 have a pool?
No, 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 does not have a pool.
Does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 have accessible units?
No, 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 does not have accessible units.
Does 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306 does not have units with dishwashers.
