Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

325 Channing Avenue #314

325 Channing Avenue · (650) 847-3800
Location

325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 Channing Avenue #314 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours!

This beautiful 2-story property is located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, 10 minutes away from the California Avenue Shopping District, and has great access to highways 101 and 280.

Highlights include a chef's kitchen; beautiful hardwood floors on the bottom floor; and large living room with functioning fireplace.

Some additional features include:
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Master bedroom and bath composes the entire second floor
- Private patio from the downstairs bedroom
- Two parking spaces and one storage unit included

Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!

Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

No pets or smoking is allowed.

This property is professionally leased by Wilbur Properties.
DRE#00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Channing Avenue #314 have any available units?
325 Channing Avenue #314 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Channing Avenue #314 have?
Some of 325 Channing Avenue #314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Channing Avenue #314 currently offering any rent specials?
325 Channing Avenue #314 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Channing Avenue #314 pet-friendly?
No, 325 Channing Avenue #314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 325 Channing Avenue #314 offer parking?
Yes, 325 Channing Avenue #314 does offer parking.
Does 325 Channing Avenue #314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Channing Avenue #314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Channing Avenue #314 have a pool?
No, 325 Channing Avenue #314 does not have a pool.
Does 325 Channing Avenue #314 have accessible units?
No, 325 Channing Avenue #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Channing Avenue #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Channing Avenue #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
