325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours!



This beautiful 2-story property is located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, 10 minutes away from the California Avenue Shopping District, and has great access to highways 101 and 280.



Highlights include a chef's kitchen; beautiful hardwood floors on the bottom floor; and large living room with functioning fireplace.



Some additional features include:

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Master bedroom and bath composes the entire second floor

- Private patio from the downstairs bedroom

- Two parking spaces and one storage unit included



Located in desirable Palo Alto, which boasts some of the best schools in the state!



Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



No pets or smoking is allowed.



This property is professionally leased by Wilbur Properties.

DRE#00823559



