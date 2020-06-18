All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2889 Alma St, Unit 1

2889 Alma Street · (408) 482-6982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2889 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Midtown Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location - Palo Alto - 3 Beds and 1 bath Multi-Family Unit - El Carmelo Elementary School - PublicGrades K - 5
Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School - PublicGrades 6 - 8
Palo Alto High School - PublicGrades 9 - 12

*Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent + 1-month rent as Security Deposit
*Term: First-year lease then month-to-month
*Rent cover water and garbage.
*One Application per Adult.
*Application Fee: $30 per Application (non-refundable).
*Online application, visit http://ncassociates-inc.com
*Subject to Credit Check
*Email ncassociates.inc@gmail.com for more information.
*Call 408-482-6982 to schedule a time to view the unit.

Disclaimer: Historically, GreatSchools ratings have been based solely on a comparison of standardized test results for all schools in a given state. As of September 2017, the GreatSchools ratings also incorporate additional information, when available, such as college readiness, academic progress, advanced courses, equity, discipline and attendance data. GreatSchools ratings are designed to be a starting point to help parents compare schools, and they should not be the only factor used in selecting the right school for your family.

(RLNE4772894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 have any available units?
2889 Alma St, Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
Is 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2889 Alma St, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2889 Alma St, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
