Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex. The flooring has just been redone and the lovely kitchen boasts new appliances. Spacious master bathroom, picturesque balcony patio overlooks community fountain and garden.



(RLNE5832098)