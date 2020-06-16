2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court hot tub some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions of felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not qualified for Program



Property Description Details

GARAGE/PARKING : Carport

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric Stove and Refrigerator

PROPERTY TYPE: Upper

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash

YEAR BUILT: 1978



STATUS: VACANT



AVAILABILITY DATE: 03/01/2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry No Pets

SMOKING: -- Non Smoking Unit



MOVE-IN FEE: -- Security Deposit and



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: -- Schedule showing at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2825-los-felices-rd?p=TenantTurner



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: --

MOVE IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: --



GARAGE/PARKING: Covered & Opened

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

PROPERTY TYPE: Furnished Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Trash, Gardening and Pool Service

YEAR BUILT: 1981

YARD: Private Patio



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:Tennis Court, 5-Pools and 5-Spa's

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



No Pets Allowed



