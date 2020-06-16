All apartments in Palm Springs
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208

2825 North Los Felices Road · (760) 322-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Racquet Club West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 have any available units?
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 have?
Some of 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 does offer parking.
Does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
