2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208

Amenities
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
All applicants must have the following:
1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions of felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner
*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not qualified for Program
Property Description Details
GARAGE/PARKING : Carport
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric Stove and Refrigerator
PROPERTY TYPE: Upper
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
YEAR BUILT: 1978
STATUS: VACANT
AVAILABILITY DATE: 03/01/2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry No Pets
SMOKING: -- Non Smoking Unit
MOVE-IN FEE: -- Security Deposit and
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: -- Schedule showing at https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2825-los-felices-rd?p=TenantTurner
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: --
MOVE IN SPECIALS / PROMOTIONS: --
GARAGE/PARKING: Covered & Opened
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
PROPERTY TYPE: Furnished Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Trash, Gardening and Pool Service
YEAR BUILT: 1981
YARD: Private Patio
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:Tennis Court, 5-Pools and 5-Spa's
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5583351)