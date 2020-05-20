280 S Avenida Caballeros

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.5 BA townhouse-style condo is a RARE blend of great renovations, stunning mountain views, and a location only steps to dining, retail, and entertainment! The 1st floor is bright and elegant, with Bamboo wood flooring, recessed lighting and lovely crown moulding. The kitchen has Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a utility area with washer & dryer. The living and dining areas are open-concept and feature two patios - including a king-sized West-facing mountain-view deck to take your breath away. Upstairs features a bedroom and den and a remodeled, step-in shower and dual vanity. Bedroom has vaulted ceilings. A third upstairs patio is perfect for wine time! A gated access community with 4 pools and multiple spas - a dream! (A new living room sofa will be in place.)