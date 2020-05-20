All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:13 AM

280 S Avenida Caballeros

280 South Avenida Caballeros · (760) 565-5298
Location

280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Baristo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 259 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.5 BA townhouse-style condo is a RARE blend of great renovations, stunning mountain views, and a location only steps to dining, retail, and entertainment! The 1st floor is bright and elegant, with Bamboo wood flooring, recessed lighting and lovely crown moulding. The kitchen has Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a utility area with washer & dryer. The living and dining areas are open-concept and feature two patios - including a king-sized West-facing mountain-view deck to take your breath away. Upstairs features a bedroom and den and a remodeled, step-in shower and dual vanity. Bedroom has vaulted ceilings. A third upstairs patio is perfect for wine time! A gated access community with 4 pools and multiple spas - a dream! (A new living room sofa will be in place.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 S Avenida Caballeros have any available units?
280 S Avenida Caballeros has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 S Avenida Caballeros have?
Some of 280 S Avenida Caballeros's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 S Avenida Caballeros currently offering any rent specials?
280 S Avenida Caballeros isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 S Avenida Caballeros pet-friendly?
No, 280 S Avenida Caballeros is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 280 S Avenida Caballeros offer parking?
No, 280 S Avenida Caballeros does not offer parking.
Does 280 S Avenida Caballeros have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 S Avenida Caballeros offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 S Avenida Caballeros have a pool?
Yes, 280 S Avenida Caballeros has a pool.
Does 280 S Avenida Caballeros have accessible units?
No, 280 S Avenida Caballeros does not have accessible units.
Does 280 S Avenida Caballeros have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 S Avenida Caballeros does not have units with dishwashers.
