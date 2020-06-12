121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

Apartment List
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1054 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

Panorama Ranch
1 Unit Available
74387 Peppergrass Street
74387 Peppergrass Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1152 sqft
Spectacular 2 Bed Mid Century Pool Home - Featured in the current issue of Atomic Ranch Magazine, this spectacular remodeled mid century pool home is offered as a long term rental.

1 Unit Available
49043 Mariposa Dr
49043 Mariposa Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1314 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAY Minimum!!! Beautifully remodeled Courtyard Villa in Ironwood Country Club with 2 bedrooms on the main level plus a loft. Professionally remodeled by gifted designer with major upgrades and new furniture.

1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.

Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43836 Via Palma
43836 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.

Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
46375 Ryway Place
46375 Ryway Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1606 sqft
Have May Open through the rest of the year. $3500 rate from January through March. Less then a half a mile from El Paseo on the Golf Course with private community pool and spa. Furnished nicely makes this unit a great Vacation spot.

1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77888 Woodhaven Drive
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.

Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 Unit Available
48846 Mescal Lane
48846 Mescal Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular large two bedroom + den with mountain views. The oversized patio with BBQ overlooks The Reserve Golf Club to the southeast. Tile floors, new carpeting in Master and ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
47695 Desert Sage Court
47695 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1009 sqft
Super fresh 2 BR/2BA condo in gorgeous South Palm Desert. Available Dec 2020 at $2400 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for JAN-APR 2021 . Ask about off season rates. Includes internet and partial utilities.

1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
947 sqft
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes.

1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

1 Unit Available
73336 Buckboard Trail
73336 Buckboard Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1428 sqft
Spacious sun-filled rooms from magnificent windowed walls opening South Palm Desert to you doorstep. Elegant Silver Spur Ranch location cascading down tot he best amenities the central valley has to offer. Brand new kitchen.

Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

1 Unit Available
271 Calle Del Verano
271 Calle De Verano, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1584 sqft
Views of the Santa Rosa Mountain range just beyond the golf course with beautiful lake await you from the patio. Inside you'll be greeted with custom flooring throughout this updated 2+den condo.

1 Unit Available
117 Juan Circle
117 Juan Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1584 sqft
Live the Palm Desert life in this beautifully remodeled Desert gem! Mid century atomic style throughout this spacious 3br condo. Located on the golf course affording sprawling Western vistas.

1 Unit Available
47306 Abdel Circle
47306 Abdel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
*Available April 2020 and all of 2021!This truly one of a kind property will be your Perfect Desert Vacation! Stunning views of the golf course and green situated on a quiet street with your pool and spa steps away! The enclosed front courtyard

1 Unit Available
271 Calle Siempre
271 Calle Siempre, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Call Now!! Available April 1st! Welcome to the private gated community of Spanish Walk! This Development is very conveniently located close to the freeway as well as shopping, dining, nightclubs...

Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77676 Woodhaven Drive
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.

June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Desert rents held steady over the past month

Palm Desert rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,204 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,204 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Palm Desert.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

