Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:56 AM

761 Dove Run Circle

761 Dove Run Circle · (760) 250-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

761 Dove Run Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2742 sqft

Amenities

Leased November 2020 -March 2021 The lucky tenant can upgrade the owners club membership to golf and have full golf privileges for the term of the lease. Decorator high end property with private pool & spa privately located in the large courtyard with south sun. Golf course patio faces west with panoramic mountain views. Located on a private cul-de-sac located by the golf practice area a cart ride from the clubhouse and activities. Never have you seen a luxurious rental available with all new surfaces, flooring, window coverings, furnished and complete with decorator accessories and ready for your enjoyment. Bougainvillea 2 floor plan with great room and wet bar. 3 bedrooms (king, queen and 2 twins). Indian Ridge is famous for a busy social program 2 - 18 hole Arnold Palm Golf courses, 7 pickle ball courts, 6 bocce courts, 2 clay and 11 hard tennis courts. Club house area has a casual restaurant, pool, spa, kiddie pool, and a 4 lane lap pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Dove Run Circle have any available units?
761 Dove Run Circle has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 Dove Run Circle have?
Some of 761 Dove Run Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Dove Run Circle currently offering any rent specials?
761 Dove Run Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Dove Run Circle pet-friendly?
No, 761 Dove Run Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 761 Dove Run Circle offer parking?
No, 761 Dove Run Circle does not offer parking.
Does 761 Dove Run Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Dove Run Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Dove Run Circle have a pool?
Yes, 761 Dove Run Circle has a pool.
Does 761 Dove Run Circle have accessible units?
No, 761 Dove Run Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Dove Run Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 Dove Run Circle has units with dishwashers.
