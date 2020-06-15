761 Dove Run Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

Leased November 2020 -March 2021 The lucky tenant can upgrade the owners club membership to golf and have full golf privileges for the term of the lease. Decorator high end property with private pool & spa privately located in the large courtyard with south sun. Golf course patio faces west with panoramic mountain views. Located on a private cul-de-sac located by the golf practice area a cart ride from the clubhouse and activities. Never have you seen a luxurious rental available with all new surfaces, flooring, window coverings, furnished and complete with decorator accessories and ready for your enjoyment. Bougainvillea 2 floor plan with great room and wet bar. 3 bedrooms (king, queen and 2 twins). Indian Ridge is famous for a busy social program 2 - 18 hole Arnold Palm Golf courses, 7 pickle ball courts, 6 bocce courts, 2 clay and 11 hard tennis courts. Club house area has a casual restaurant, pool, spa, kiddie pool, and a 4 lane lap pool.