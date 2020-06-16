887 Red Arrow Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Awesome Views!! South-Facing Home on the Golf Course with Gorgeous Water, Fairway & Mountain Views in Beautiful Indian Ridge CC. Over 3400 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Den, & Family Room. Features include 2 Fireplaces & Separate Laundry Room. Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen with GE Profile Appliances, including double ovens, large Island and is open to the Family Room. Elegant Master Bedroom Suite with huge walk-in closets and large separate Shower and Spa Tub. All Bedrooms have ensuite Baths+a lovely Powder Room. Features include modern furnishings, custom built-in cabinetry, custom tile, lighting, paint and ceiling fans. The South-Facing Patio overlooks the Green on the 6th Fairway of the Grove Course. Steps from community Pools & Spas. Beautiful, Sunny Fairway Views of Lakes, Water and Mountain Vistas. Beautiful Home! Offered Fully Furnished and Move-in Ready for the Season.