Palm Desert, CA
887 Red Arrow Trail
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

887 Red Arrow Trail

887 Red Arrow Trail · (760) 895-7923
Location

887 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3402 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Awesome Views!! South-Facing Home on the Golf Course with Gorgeous Water, Fairway & Mountain Views in Beautiful Indian Ridge CC. Over 3400 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Den, & Family Room. Features include 2 Fireplaces & Separate Laundry Room. Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen with GE Profile Appliances, including double ovens, large Island and is open to the Family Room. Elegant Master Bedroom Suite with huge walk-in closets and large separate Shower and Spa Tub. All Bedrooms have ensuite Baths+a lovely Powder Room. Features include modern furnishings, custom built-in cabinetry, custom tile, lighting, paint and ceiling fans. The South-Facing Patio overlooks the Green on the 6th Fairway of the Grove Course. Steps from community Pools & Spas. Beautiful, Sunny Fairway Views of Lakes, Water and Mountain Vistas. Beautiful Home! Offered Fully Furnished and Move-in Ready for the Season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 Red Arrow Trail have any available units?
887 Red Arrow Trail has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 887 Red Arrow Trail have?
Some of 887 Red Arrow Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 Red Arrow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
887 Red Arrow Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 Red Arrow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 887 Red Arrow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 887 Red Arrow Trail offer parking?
No, 887 Red Arrow Trail does not offer parking.
Does 887 Red Arrow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 887 Red Arrow Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 Red Arrow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 887 Red Arrow Trail has a pool.
Does 887 Red Arrow Trail have accessible units?
No, 887 Red Arrow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 887 Red Arrow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 887 Red Arrow Trail has units with dishwashers.
