Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

77085 New York Avenue

77085 New York Avenue · (800) 568-3824
Location

77085 New York Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a MUST SEE vacation rental!! Gorgeous pool home located on the Palm Desert Country Club golf course and across from the Clubhouse, this beauty is waiting for you! Amazing views of the mountains, pool & spa & golf course are hallmarks of this home. The entry has a soaring ceiling. Warm custom paint goes throughout with carpet in the bedrooms & beautiful tile through the home. Lovely ceiling fans are in the family room, bedrooms and covered patio. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, a large center island with seating and beautiful granite countertops. In the family room is a flat screen TV with stereo surround sound, as well as flat screen TVs in the master bedroom and one guest bedroom. WIFI throughout the home makes it convenient to work remotely if necessary, as well as an available printer. This home also has access to the Palm Desert Country Club amenities (i.e. pools, spa, sand volleyball, basketball court and park area). All of the above PLUS you find yourself so close to all that Palm Desert, Indian Wells & La Quinta have to offer in the way of entertainment, shopping, dining, sports (golf, tennis, polo, and hiking...). This is the life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77085 New York Avenue have any available units?
77085 New York Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 77085 New York Avenue have?
Some of 77085 New York Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77085 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
77085 New York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77085 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 77085 New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 77085 New York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 77085 New York Avenue offers parking.
Does 77085 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77085 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77085 New York Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 77085 New York Avenue has a pool.
Does 77085 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 77085 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 77085 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77085 New York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
