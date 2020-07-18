77085 New York Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

This is a MUST SEE vacation rental!! Gorgeous pool home located on the Palm Desert Country Club golf course and across from the Clubhouse, this beauty is waiting for you! Amazing views of the mountains, pool & spa & golf course are hallmarks of this home. The entry has a soaring ceiling. Warm custom paint goes throughout with carpet in the bedrooms & beautiful tile through the home. Lovely ceiling fans are in the family room, bedrooms and covered patio. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, a large center island with seating and beautiful granite countertops. In the family room is a flat screen TV with stereo surround sound, as well as flat screen TVs in the master bedroom and one guest bedroom. WIFI throughout the home makes it convenient to work remotely if necessary, as well as an available printer. This home also has access to the Palm Desert Country Club amenities (i.e. pools, spa, sand volleyball, basketball court and park area). All of the above PLUS you find yourself so close to all that Palm Desert, Indian Wells & La Quinta have to offer in the way of entertainment, shopping, dining, sports (golf, tennis, polo, and hiking...). This is the life!