All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 76088 Impatiens Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
76088 Impatiens Circle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

76088 Impatiens Circle

76088 Impatiens Circle · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

76088 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Valley Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
To see all of our vacation homes visit www.everdaylux.com, if you would like more information text Shevy at 949.769.1599.

Heated pool and spa, right on the course yet perfectly with two ponds wrapping around it overlooking two greens! Plus you don't need to worry about getting hit by golf balls!

One of the best locations in Palm Valley Country Club, right next to heated pool and spa, Overlooking the course, and a short walk to the Club House and Bogie's restaurant, gym, tennis courts.

Close to the Polo Grounds!

Relax and enjoy the lake, mountain and golf course views. Completely upgraded! New, 400 game arcade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76088 Impatiens Circle have any available units?
76088 Impatiens Circle has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 76088 Impatiens Circle have?
Some of 76088 Impatiens Circle's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76088 Impatiens Circle currently offering any rent specials?
76088 Impatiens Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76088 Impatiens Circle pet-friendly?
No, 76088 Impatiens Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 76088 Impatiens Circle offer parking?
No, 76088 Impatiens Circle does not offer parking.
Does 76088 Impatiens Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76088 Impatiens Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76088 Impatiens Circle have a pool?
Yes, 76088 Impatiens Circle has a pool.
Does 76088 Impatiens Circle have accessible units?
No, 76088 Impatiens Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 76088 Impatiens Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 76088 Impatiens Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 76088 Impatiens Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity