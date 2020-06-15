76088 Impatiens Circle

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

To see all of our vacation homes visit www.everdaylux.com, if you would like more information text Shevy at 949.769.1599.



Heated pool and spa, right on the course yet perfectly with two ponds wrapping around it overlooking two greens! Plus you don't need to worry about getting hit by golf balls!



One of the best locations in Palm Valley Country Club, right next to heated pool and spa, Overlooking the course, and a short walk to the Club House and Bogie's restaurant, gym, tennis courts.



Close to the Polo Grounds!



Relax and enjoy the lake, mountain and golf course views. Completely upgraded! New, 400 game arcade.