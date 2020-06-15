All apartments in Palm Desert
75651 Mclachlin Circle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

75651 Mclachlin Circle

75651 Mclachlin Circle · (760) 863-3739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75651 Mclachlin Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4104 sqft

Amenities

pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Welcome to your vacation retreat! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home located in the Avondale community has over 4,000 sq.ft. of living space, a beautiful private pool & spa, and vast kitchen. Enjoy fun in the sun with the sparkling pool & spa and late night talks by the fire pit with plenty of seating for all your friends and family. When it's time to turn in, escape to your elegant master suite with a king bed, flat screen television, fireplace and private exit to the pool. Unwind in the large elevated soaking tub with separate shower. The two, in-home guest bedrooms are comfortably furnished each with a queen bed, flat screen TV and private bath. The detached casita hosts a king bed, flat screen television and private bath. This charming home offers everything you need for the perfect vacation! Book now for a vacation to remember!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75651 Mclachlin Circle have any available units?
75651 Mclachlin Circle has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 75651 Mclachlin Circle have?
Some of 75651 Mclachlin Circle's amenities include pool, fire pit, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75651 Mclachlin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
75651 Mclachlin Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75651 Mclachlin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 75651 Mclachlin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 75651 Mclachlin Circle offer parking?
No, 75651 Mclachlin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 75651 Mclachlin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75651 Mclachlin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75651 Mclachlin Circle have a pool?
Yes, 75651 Mclachlin Circle has a pool.
Does 75651 Mclachlin Circle have accessible units?
No, 75651 Mclachlin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 75651 Mclachlin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 75651 Mclachlin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
