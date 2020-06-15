75651 Mclachlin Circle

Amenities

Welcome to your vacation retreat! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home located in the Avondale community has over 4,000 sq.ft. of living space, a beautiful private pool & spa, and vast kitchen. Enjoy fun in the sun with the sparkling pool & spa and late night talks by the fire pit with plenty of seating for all your friends and family. When it's time to turn in, escape to your elegant master suite with a king bed, flat screen television, fireplace and private exit to the pool. Unwind in the large elevated soaking tub with separate shower. The two, in-home guest bedrooms are comfortably furnished each with a queen bed, flat screen TV and private bath. The detached casita hosts a king bed, flat screen television and private bath. This charming home offers everything you need for the perfect vacation! Book now for a vacation to remember!