74530 Moss Rose Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease. Enter through the private gate into the open courtyard with water fountain and well maintained landscaping. The great room and dining areas offer plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends.



The chefs kitchen features granite counters and center island, appliances include refrigerator, cooktop/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer.



The open floor plan has high ceilings, ceiling fans/lights, and ceramic tiles throughout common areas. Great separation from the Master bedroom suite and the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. The den can be used as an office or as the 4th bedroom.



The home has a separate casita with private entrance, microwave and refrigerator, offers privacy for guests. Entertain in the backyard, with built-in BBQ, covered patio, pool and spa - with western mountain views! Great location near schools, shopping and dining. Owner pays for water, gardening, pool service and quarterly pest control.



A small pet is ok with $400 additional deposit and an additional $40/mo per pet.



If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.



For a self-guided tour, please dial (760) 472-5277 or for more information, please call 760-773-0123 ext 603. For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com

All Applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)

5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.



Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management



This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,699, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.