Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:27 PM

74530 Moss Rose Drive

74530 Moss Rose Drive · (760) 472-5277
Location

74530 Moss Rose Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease. Enter through the private gate into the open courtyard with water fountain and well maintained landscaping. The great room and dining areas offer plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends.

The chefs kitchen features granite counters and center island, appliances include refrigerator, cooktop/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer.

The open floor plan has high ceilings, ceiling fans/lights, and ceramic tiles throughout common areas. Great separation from the Master bedroom suite and the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. The den can be used as an office or as the 4th bedroom.

The home has a separate casita with private entrance, microwave and refrigerator, offers privacy for guests. Entertain in the backyard, with built-in BBQ, covered patio, pool and spa - with western mountain views! Great location near schools, shopping and dining. Owner pays for water, gardening, pool service and quarterly pest control.

A small pet is ok with $400 additional deposit and an additional $40/mo per pet.

If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.

For a self-guided tour, please dial (760) 472-5277 or for more information, please call 760-773-0123 ext 603. For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com
All Applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)
5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.

Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management

This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,699, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 74530 Moss Rose Drive have any available units?
74530 Moss Rose Drive has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 74530 Moss Rose Drive have?
Some of 74530 Moss Rose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74530 Moss Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74530 Moss Rose Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74530 Moss Rose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 74530 Moss Rose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 74530 Moss Rose Drive offer parking?
No, 74530 Moss Rose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 74530 Moss Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74530 Moss Rose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74530 Moss Rose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 74530 Moss Rose Drive has a pool.
Does 74530 Moss Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 74530 Moss Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74530 Moss Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74530 Moss Rose Drive has units with dishwashers.

