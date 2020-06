Amenities

garage recently renovated pool hot tub extra storage

The Property has an enormous backyard with ample room for a Pool and Spa along with great mountain views. current owner did lots of improvements and upgrades - remodeled bathrooms, new insulation and drywall - upgraded Kitchen with slider drawers and under cabinet wiring. 2 car Garage and extra storage unit in backyard.