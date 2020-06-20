All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
73695 Jasmine Place
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:05 PM

73695 Jasmine Place

73695 Jasmine Place · (760) 699-3369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palm Desert
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

73695 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is an opportunity to rent one of the most coveted condo locations - and best values - in all of prestigious Ironwood CC. Breathtaking VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Truly stunning vistas of the Santa Rosa mountains, gorgeous lake / fountain views on the 18th hole of the North Course, stargazing at night...all YOURS from the relaxing, expanded, covered rear patio. This spacious villa, almost 1800 sq. ft., is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, just a short walk to the gorgeous clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center. Featuring the most popular Villa 23 floor plan (2BR/2BA + DEN), this home offers high ceilings, spacious rooms, lots of light, and large two-car garage with added storage. The two ensuite bedrooms are well-separated at either end, offering maximum privacy and comfort for guests. Tasteful, exterior desert landscaping is all maintained by the HOA, paid by the owner, along with the home's exterior maintenance. Directly across the street is one of the nicest pools in all of Ironwood. NEW ROOF 2019, exterior paint 2018, newer A/C unit & appliances! Home is also listed for sale, too. *Please note, tenant MUST agree to open home for showings with advance notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73695 Jasmine Place have any available units?
73695 Jasmine Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73695 Jasmine Place have?
Some of 73695 Jasmine Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73695 Jasmine Place currently offering any rent specials?
73695 Jasmine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73695 Jasmine Place pet-friendly?
No, 73695 Jasmine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73695 Jasmine Place offer parking?
Yes, 73695 Jasmine Place does offer parking.
Does 73695 Jasmine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73695 Jasmine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73695 Jasmine Place have a pool?
Yes, 73695 Jasmine Place has a pool.
Does 73695 Jasmine Place have accessible units?
No, 73695 Jasmine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 73695 Jasmine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73695 Jasmine Place has units with dishwashers.
