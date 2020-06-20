73695 Jasmine Place

Amenities

This is an opportunity to rent one of the most coveted condo locations - and best values - in all of prestigious Ironwood CC. Breathtaking VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Truly stunning vistas of the Santa Rosa mountains, gorgeous lake / fountain views on the 18th hole of the North Course, stargazing at night...all YOURS from the relaxing, expanded, covered rear patio. This spacious villa, almost 1800 sq. ft., is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, just a short walk to the gorgeous clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center. Featuring the most popular Villa 23 floor plan (2BR/2BA + DEN), this home offers high ceilings, spacious rooms, lots of light, and large two-car garage with added storage. The two ensuite bedrooms are well-separated at either end, offering maximum privacy and comfort for guests. Tasteful, exterior desert landscaping is all maintained by the HOA, paid by the owner, along with the home's exterior maintenance. Directly across the street is one of the nicest pools in all of Ironwood. NEW ROOF 2019, exterior paint 2018, newer A/C unit & appliances! Home is also listed for sale, too. *Please note, tenant MUST agree to open home for showings with advance notice.