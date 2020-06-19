All apartments in Palm Desert
73625 Haystack Road
Palm Desert, CA
73625 Haystack Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:27 AM

73625 Haystack Road

73625 Haystack Road · (760) 408-5006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palm Desert
Location

73625 Haystack Road, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan that is light and bright. Very spacious and nicely landscaped yard with sparkling pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 73625 Haystack Road have any available units?
73625 Haystack Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
Is 73625 Haystack Road currently offering any rent specials?
73625 Haystack Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73625 Haystack Road pet-friendly?
No, 73625 Haystack Road is not pet friendly.
Does 73625 Haystack Road offer parking?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not offer parking.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have a pool?
Yes, 73625 Haystack Road has a pool.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have accessible units?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not have units with air conditioning.

