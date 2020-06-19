Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like
73625 Haystack Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
73625 Haystack Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:27 AM
Check Availability
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
73625 Haystack Road
73625 Haystack Road
·
(760) 408-5006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
73625 Haystack Road, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,600
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Charming3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan that is light and bright. Very spacious and nicely landscaped yard with sparkling pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 73625 Haystack Road have any available units?
73625 Haystack Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Desert Rent Report
.
Is 73625 Haystack Road currently offering any rent specials?
73625 Haystack Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73625 Haystack Road pet-friendly?
No, 73625 Haystack Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Desert
.
Does 73625 Haystack Road offer parking?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not offer parking.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have a pool?
Yes, 73625 Haystack Road has a pool.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have accessible units?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73625 Haystack Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 73625 Haystack Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Similar Pages
Palm Desert 1 Bedrooms
Palm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with Balcony
Palm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CA
Murrieta, CA
Temecula, CA
Redlands, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Menifee, CA
Highland, CA
Ramona, CA
Bermuda Dunes, CA
Calimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CA
French Valley, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Palms, CA
Joshua Tree, CA
Thousand Palms, CA
Big Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Indian Wells, CA
Banning, CA
Yucca Valley, CA
Indio, CA
Hemet, CA
Big Bear City, CA
Rancho Mirage, CA
La Quinta, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
College of the Desert
University of Redlands
Moreno Valley College