Amenities

garage pool hot tub furnished

South Palm Desert location up highway 74, ready for you to lease. Traditional three bedroom home, two baths, cathedral ceilings. formal living room, family room and open kitchen with large breakfast island. Enjoy the large lot with pool and spa. The solar system provides low utility bills which the tenant will be responsible for. Two car garage. Nice mountain views. Available on June 15, 2020. Lease includes landscaping and pool service. Furnished or unfurnished.u