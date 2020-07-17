72791 Willow Street

Amenities

Escape and entertain in this home's resort-inspired backyard. For families with kids, the tanning shelf serves as their children's pool. A custom-made quartz bar with seating makes it a breeze to enjoy your favorite drinks or food while in the pool.The kitchen showcases all German appliances, a commercial refrigerator, and extensive use of quartz, including a dining table that seats eight. Your living area displays a gorgeous fireplace, a chic quartz bar with refrigerator, and a 75in Sony 4K TV. All five bedrooms are ensuite and include a large closet and 55in HDTV. The opulent master suite boasts two generous closets, a 70in Sony 4K TV, and a dream bathroom with custom jetted quartz bathtub welcoming scenic mountain views.Enjoy everything you desire for entertaining your friends and family, including an indoor pool table and an outdoor ping pong table for even more fun. A 3-car garage, laundry room, WiFi and DirectTV throughout are also featured.El Paseo's fashionable bars, restaurants and high-end shopping are moments by car, bike or a leisurely stroll. Popular hiking trails are also close to home, adding to your perfect vacation.Available August 5, 2020.