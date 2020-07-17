All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

72791 Willow Street

72791 Willow Street · (760) 835-1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72791 Willow Street, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
pool table
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Escape and entertain in this home's resort-inspired backyard. For families with kids, the tanning shelf serves as their children's pool. A custom-made quartz bar with seating makes it a breeze to enjoy your favorite drinks or food while in the pool.The kitchen showcases all German appliances, a commercial refrigerator, and extensive use of quartz, including a dining table that seats eight. Your living area displays a gorgeous fireplace, a chic quartz bar with refrigerator, and a 75in Sony 4K TV. All five bedrooms are ensuite and include a large closet and 55in HDTV. The opulent master suite boasts two generous closets, a 70in Sony 4K TV, and a dream bathroom with custom jetted quartz bathtub welcoming scenic mountain views.Enjoy everything you desire for entertaining your friends and family, including an indoor pool table and an outdoor ping pong table for even more fun. A 3-car garage, laundry room, WiFi and DirectTV throughout are also featured.El Paseo's fashionable bars, restaurants and high-end shopping are moments by car, bike or a leisurely stroll. Popular hiking trails are also close to home, adding to your perfect vacation.Available August 5, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72791 Willow Street have any available units?
72791 Willow Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72791 Willow Street have?
Some of 72791 Willow Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72791 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
72791 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72791 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 72791 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 72791 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 72791 Willow Street offers parking.
Does 72791 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72791 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72791 Willow Street have a pool?
Yes, 72791 Willow Street has a pool.
Does 72791 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 72791 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72791 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 72791 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
