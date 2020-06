Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher hot tub bbq/grill ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Currently Leased 11/1/19 thru 3/11/20 NOTE: Indian Ridge has various programs whereby Tenants leasing this home can upgrade and play golf and/or use the Club facilities. Exqisite home with a gigantic Patio that offers magnificent Mountain and Fairway views, a Custom BBQ Grill, a warm fire-pit and a Private Spa/Waterfall. The unique decor lets you experience an African Safari in the luxury of Indian Ridge.