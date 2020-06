Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful Summit Pool Home over 3400 square feet of luxury living space located on a pie shaped lot on a cul-de-sac street. This 3 Bedroom 3. Bathroom home boast a light and bright open space floor plan. Large kitchen with center island has granite counters and stainless steel name brand appliances. The home is set up for entertaining both inside and out with an incredible backyard with sparkling pool and spa with a water feature. Plenty of concrete wraps around the rear of the home allowing for a great outdoor entertaining space. Master suite boast a retreat with fireplace and amazing master bathroom with his and her areas and closets. The home was just painted inside and out and is ready for immediate occupancy.